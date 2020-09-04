Ex-Notre Dame Head Coach Lou Holtz to Get Presidental Medal of Freedom

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Former college and NFL head coach Lou Holtz, who led Notre Dame to an undefeated season and national championship in 1988, will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, per Daniel Dale of CNN.

President Donald Trump made the announcement at a news conference Friday.

Holtz went 249-132-7 during a collegiate coaching career that included stops at William & Mary, North Carolina State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame and South Carolina.

He is best known for his time with the Fighting Irish, who went 100-30-2 in 11 years under Holtz and finished top six in the final polls on five occasions.

Holtz also coached the New York Jets in 1976, going 3-10 before resigning with one game remaining.

As Dale noted, Holtz spoke at the Republican National Convention in support of Trump while also questioning Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's Catholic faith.

Holtz also endorsed Trump in his run-up to the 2016 Republican presidential nomination.

Trump made the following remarks regarding Holtz, who was present as the press conference, and his future reception of the highest civilian honor for an American.

Holtz, 83, retired from coaching in 2004 after leading South Carolina for six seasons. He worked as a college football analyst for CBS Sports and ESPN over the next 11 years, leaving the latter network in 2015.