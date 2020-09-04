James Harden Drops 36 as Rockets Beat LeBron James, Lakers in Game 1

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets opened their Western Conference second-round playoff series with a 112-97 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida.

A 14-0 run in the beginning of the fourth quarter propelled the Rockets to a 101-82 edge en route to victory. L.A. went 4:12 without scoring during that span and never came closer than 13 points down the stretch.

Rockets guard James Harden led all scorers with 36 points on 12-of-20 shooting (3-of-6 from three-point range).

The Rockets broke the Lakers' four-game winning streak in the process. L.A. had beaten the Portland Trail Blazers in four straight after dropping Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Notable Performances

Rockets G James Harden: 36 points, 5 assists, 2 steals

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Rockets G Russell Westbrook: 24 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists

Rockets G Eric Gordon: 23 points, 3 rebounds

Lakers G/F LeBron James: 20 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists

Lakers F/C Anthony Davis: 25 points, 14 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 blocks

Lakers G Alex Caruso: 14 points, 4 assists

What's Next?

Game 2 is set for Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET. ABC will televise the game.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.