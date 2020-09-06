Ranking the Best Playoff Moments of LeBron James' NBA Career

0 of 8

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

No matter if LeBron James wins an NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers, the future Hall of Famer has a career loaded with accomplishments in the playoffs.

From clutch shots and extraordinarily stat lines to winning championships with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron has enjoyed a variety of memorable moments.

Granted, that should be expected from a three-time champion and the NBA's all-time leading postseason scorer.

While the order is subjective, factors that shaped the order include the playoff round, impact of the play/moment, rarity of the play/moment and any other valuable context.