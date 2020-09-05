College Football Rankings 2020: Final NCAA Overview of Week 1 Standings

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

College football is back! Sort of.

The opening week of the 2020 season has nine scheduled games with 14 Football Bowl Subdivision teams. Between a small slate and no power-conference—ACC, Big 12 or SEC—program in play, the widespread start is another week away.

Nevertheless, there will be a full day of college football happening Saturday. Cautious and safe, but very exciting.

While the AP Top 25 teams have a quiet weekend, a few programs that could eventually enter the rankings are taking the field. We'll briefly highlight those teams and preview the Top 25 teams preparing for their season openers next weekend.

AP Top 25

1. Clemson (9/12 at Wake Forest)

2. Ohio State*

3. Alabama (9/26 at Missouri)

4. Georgia (9/26 at Arkansas)

5. Oklahoma (9/12 vs. Missouri State)

6. LSU (9/26 vs. Mississippi State)

7. Penn State*

8. Florida (9/26 at Mississippi)

9. Oregon*

10. Notre Dame (9/12 vs. Duke)

11. Auburn (9/26 vs. Kentucky)

12. Wisconsin*

13. Texas A&M (9/26 vs. Vanderbilt)

14. Texas (9/12 vs. UTEP)

15. Oklahoma State (9/12 vs. Tulsa)

16. Michigan*

17. USC*

18. North Carolina (9/12 vs. Syracuse)

19. Minnesota*

20. Cincinnati (9/19 vs. Austin Peay)

21. UCF (9/19 at Georgia Tech)

22. Utah*

23. Iowa State (9/12 vs. Louisiana)

24. Iowa*

25. Tennessee (9/26 at South Carolina)

Others receiving votes: Memphis, Virginia Tech, Boise State*, Arizona State*, Miami, Louisville, Appalachian State, Washington*, Kentucky, Indiana*, Baylor, Cal*, TCU, Virginia, Navy, Florida State, SMU, Mississippi State, Air Force*, Northwestern*, UAB

* - as of now, not playing a fall season in 2020

Storylines to Know

UAB kicked off the 2020 FBS season with a 45-35 victory over Central Arkansas. Now a remarkable 19-0 at home since reviving the program in 2017, the Blazers can make a grand statement when they travel to Miami next Thursday.

Before then, though, three potential Top 25 teams—Memphis, SMU and Navy—will try to open the season similarly.

Effectively ranked 26th in the AP poll right now, Memphis hosts Arkansas State on Saturday night. That matchup follows SMU's trip to Texas State in the afternoon, and Monday evening puts Navy on the national stage against BYU.

Once those games are over, much of the attention will shift to the seven Top 25 programs in action next week. Most notably, top-ranked Clemson heads to Wake Forest.

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The 2018 national champions and 2019 runner-up, Clemson is seeking a sixth straight trip to the College Football Playoff. Although the program is built to succeed long-term, 2020 will likely be quarterback Trevor Lawrence's final year before heading to the NFL. Even in a strange season without the Big Ten and Pac-12, this is an opportunity Clemson doesn't want to waste.

No. 5 Oklahoma and No. 10 Notre Dame are the other top-10 teams in action. Oklahoma is once again the Big 12 favorite and hosts lower-division Missouri State. Notre Dame's temporary stay as an ACC football team begins at home against Duke.

Oklahoma's primary Big 12 competition is expected to come from Texas (14th), Oklahoma State (15th) and Iowa State (23rd)

All three host a nonconference opponent and ultimately should win, though Iowa State has the toughest matchup. Louisiana isn't well-known nationally but has reached the Sun Belt Championship Game in back-to-back seasons.

Rounding out the Top 25 teams in action will be North Carolina, which has drawn considerably high expectations for Mack Brown's second year of his return to Chapel Hill.

And the Tar Heels can thank quarterback Sam Howell for that.

Howell threw for 3,641 yards and 38 touchdowns as a true freshman, and UNC welcomes back all five major running backs or receivers from 2019. UNC undoubtedly wants to appear in the ACC Championship Game, and that path starts at home opposite Syracuse.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR

