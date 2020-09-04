Knicks News: Cole Anthony Says 'It Would Be Cool' to Be Part of Rebuild in NY

Ben McKeown/Associated Press

Former UNC point guard Cole Anthony, a New York native, told TMZ Sports that "it would be cool" to be part of the New York Knicks' ongoing rebuild.

Anthony responded to a question about whether he would like to go to the Knicks due to their location in New York, where he grew up. He is the son of Greg Anthony, the NBA TV analyst and former Knicks point guard.

The ex-UNC star answered affirmatively but also made clear he would be "blessed" to be drafted by any team and that he would give his best to whichever franchise took him.

Anthony was in New York to help support a fundraiser run by his cousin at Cove Lounge restaurant in Harlem to give supplies to students in advance of the upcoming school year, per TMZ Sports.

The Knicks, who missed the playoffs for the seventh straight year after going 21-45, need to rebuild their backcourt, which does not feature a long-term solution at point guard right now.

Shooting guard is set with RJ Barrett, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, but his running mate is to be determined.

The team rotated through Dennis Smith Jr., Frank Ntilikina and Elfrid Payton last year, and while all of them showcased intriguing flashes of what they can do at their best, none of them appear to be the answer at floor general for the Knicks.

The 2020 NBA draft features a host of point guard prospects, though, including LaMelo Ball, Killian Hayes, Tyrese Haliburton and Anthony, all of whom could land in the top 10.

At No. 8, it's possible all four of them are go in the lottery, although Anthony appears likely to be there for New York based on recent analysis from experts.

Of note, Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report has Anthony No. 12 in his latest big board, and Sam Vecenie of The Athletic mocked Anthony to the New Orleans Pelicans at No. 13.

We'll see what the Knicks decide when the draft goes down on Oct. 16, but at the very least, Anthony's enthusiasm for potentially suiting up in Madison Square Garden is a welcome sight for Knicks fans looking for a point guard to help usher them into a new and hopefully successful era.