Jaylen Brown: It's a 'F--king Disgrace' OG Anunoby Got Open for Game-Winner

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors won Game 3 of their second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics after point guard Kyle Lowry inbounded the ball over 7'6" C's big man Tacko Fall to find a wide-open OG Anunoby, who hit a three-pointer at the buzzer despite Celtics guard Jaylen Brown flying at him with outstretched arms on a block attempt:

Brown provided a critical assessment of his defensive performance on the last possession after the game.

Per Brian Robb of Boston Sports Journal., Brown said the "'f--king disgrace' line three times in his postgame presser about his/C's defense on game-winner."

To Brown's credit, he was largely sensational in Game 3 and played a pivotal role in putting the Celtics in a position to win with under one second left. The ex-Cal Golden Bear finished with 19 points on 9-of-15 shooting, 12 rebounds and four blocks.

