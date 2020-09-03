LeBron James Praises James Harden, Russell Westbrook Ahead of Lakers vs. Rockets

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James complimented Houston Rockets guards James Harden and Russell Westbrook in advance of the teams' matchup in the second round of the NBA playoffs that begins Friday:

"I think what people get lost in translation with James is how available he is to his teammates, night in and night out," James said of Harden. "I mean, if you look at how many games he plays per year, and how many minutes he plays throughout the course of his career, pretty much he's always been available. He's always been in uniform, and he's been doing this at a high level for a lot of years.

"I think that's what kind of get lost in translation because everybody kinda looks at Eurostepping and step-back threes, but when you're available to your teammates, that's gigantic to any sport, or any craft or anything that you're doing in life.

"If you're just available to someone, they know they can always count on you, I think that's pretty much one of the best things that people don't recognize."

Harden has led the NBA in scoring in each of the past three seasons, posting 33.7 points per game during that span. The eight-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA team member took home the NBA's regular-season MVP award in 2017-18.

James then expounded upon his thoughts on Westbrook: "With Russ, he's just an assassin. I mean, he's full throttle, and he could care less what anyone thinks about his game, he goes out and plays his way, and he's been successful in doing that."

Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star and eight-time All-NBA team member, won the 2016-17 MVP award after averaging a triple-double over the course of the season for the Oklahoma City Thunder. He posted season-long triple-double averages in 2017-18 and 2018-19 as well.

Westbrook was traded to the Rockets in July 2019 as part of a package that sent Chris Paul to OKC.

James went on to call Harden and Westbrook "two great basketball players" and "great guys, more importantly."

James, of note, selected both Harden and Westbrook to be on his team at the All-Star Game this past February. The James-led squad took down a team led by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, 157-155.

The Rockets beat the Thunder in a hard-fought seven-game series just to make the Western Conference semifinals. They snuck by the Thunder 104-102 on Wednesday to advance and face L.A.

Westbrook missed the first four games of that series with a quad injury but returned for Game 5 and should be good to go for the West semis. He's been a bit rusty upon his return (seven turnovers in Game 6) but has been efficient from the field in his last two games with 37 points on 17-of-35 shooting.

Harden led all players with 29.7 points per game during the Houston-OKC series, adding 8.0 assists ad 6.3 rebounds a night as well.

Game 1 between L.A. and Houston will take place Friday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.