A's Cleared to Resume Season Friday vs. Padres Following Negative COVID-19 Tests

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Oakland Athletics will resume their season on Friday against the San Diego Padres, the club announced Thursday:

Oakland's season has been on hold since a member of the organization tested positive for COVID-19 on August 28. Three games were postponed against the Seattle Mariners and will be made up as part of two doubleheaders on September 14 and September 26, while a makeup game against the Houston Astros has been rescheduled as a doubleheader on September 8.

All tests taken by the rest of Oakland's traveling party since the initial positive result last week have been negative.

The A's remain first in the American League West by two games despite the layoff. Whether or not they can quickly return to their winning ways remains to be seen.

At 22-12 and with a plus-36 run difference, Oakland has been one of the more dominant teams this season and only grew stronger ahead of the August 31 trade deadline. The A's added both infielder Tommy La Stella from the Los Angeles Angels and pitcher Mike Minor from the Texas Rangers.

La Stella has yet to take the field for Oakland since being acquired on August 28—the same day a member of the A's tested positive.

No starter has been named for Oakland on Friday as of Thursday afternoon. Right-hander Zach Davies is expected to take the mound for a San Diego team with one of the most potent offenses in baseball. If the A's are going to pull of a series victory, they'll need to show their bats haven't cooled off during the delay.