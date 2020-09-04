NHL Power Rankings: All Teams Ahead of the 2020 Conference Finals

3 of 5

16. Toronto Maple Leafs (36-25-9, 81 points)

It's a tight salary-cap situation in Toronto, but the Maple Leafs cleared a little room with a deal that sent winger Kasperi Kapanen to Pittsburgh after he'd scored 41 goals in 202 games over parts of five seasons. The move means a smidge more than $3 million in cap relief and the No. 15 pick in October's draft as the team heads into an offseason in which acquiring a No. 1-type defenseman is seen as the highest priority.

15. Winnipeg Jets (37-28-6, 80 points)

He's 22 years old and a former No. 2 overall draft pick, but Frank Seravalli of The Sports Network is suggesting prolific winger Patrik Laine could be on the market this summer as the Jets seek to bolster their team through the middle and on the blue line. Laine has scored 135 goals in four NHL seasons and will likely command a princely sum once he becomes eligible for restricted free agency after next season.

14. Pittsburgh Penguins (40-23-6, 86 points)

It wasn't a long wait on the unemployment line for Todd Reirden. The former Pittsburgh assistant came back to the Penguins in a similar role, just a week on from being fired as the head coach of the Washington Capitals after that team failed to advance past the first round for the second straight year. Reirden had replaced Barry Trotz, who left after the Capitals won the Stanley Cup in 2018.

13. Calgary Flames (36-27-7, 79 points)

Job one for the Flames now that the playoffs have proceeded without them is pulling the trigger on a head coach for 2020-21. Geoff Ward led the team from November through a first-round loss to Dallas after Bill Peters quit amid a firestorm of allegations of racial slurs used against a former player. Calgary was 24-15-3 from Ward's arrival through the halting of the regular season in March before defeating Winnipeg in the qualifying round.

12. Carolina Hurricanes (38-25-5, 81 points)

A rumble here. A rumble there. But when the rumbles involve a guy as valuable as the aforementioned Laine, they might be worth at least a listen. Pierre Lebrun of The Athletic suggested (h/t cardiaccane.com) a Laine to Carolina deal could make sense because it would pair the Finn with former junior teammate Sebastian Aho. The Hurricanes also have a stockpile of defensemen who could address a Winnipeg need.

11. New York Rangers (37-28-5, 79 points)

The Rangers might really be moving on without veteran goaltender Henrik Lundqvist. The 38-year-old told the New York Post that he's returning to the city so his two daughters can start school, but all other signs suggest his time in midtown Manhattan is done. Team president John Davidson said the team won't carry three goalies next year, and the Swede started only one of the final 19 regular-season games in 2019-20.

10. St. Louis Blues (42-19-10, 94 points)

Jettisoning ex-No. 1 goalie Jake Allen to Montreal surely ends one era in St. Louis, but it probably helps prolong another. The transaction begins the salary-saving process that will presumably help the Blues made a wholehearted run at retaining the services of defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, who's an unrestricted free agent after making $6.5 million last season. Smart money suggests it will take at least $8 million per year to keep him.

9. Washington Capitals (41-20-8, 90 points)

The Capitals are awash in NHL-caliber talent and just two seasons removed from a Stanley Cup. But after two first-round exits and the departure of another coach, those prone to look toward the long term are not bullish on Washington. The Athletic labeled its pool of prospects last of the league's 31 teams (h/t russianmachineneverbreaks.com), thanks to just one player from the 2016-17 drafts reaching the NHL.