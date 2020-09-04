NHL Power Rankings: All Teams Ahead of the 2020 Conference Finals

NHL Power Rankings: All Teams Ahead of the 2020 Conference FinalsSeptember 4, 2020
Who knew?
Playoff hockey in the late summer still feels like playoff hockey.
A juggernaut has rediscovered its swagger, a perennial contender has been sent home to ponder the future and a trio of other series are going back and forth enough to resemble a thrill ride at Six Flags.
And we're just getting warmed up.
A field that's already been narrowed from 24 to 16 to eight is a few more periods from a final four, which means an exodus from the eastern hub in Toronto to a full-on battle royale at Rogers Place in Edmonton—which will host the Eastern and Western Conference championships through to the Stanley Cup Finals.
The 24 clubs already on the outside looking in have gotten an earlier start on a compacted offseason and their preparations for the 2020 NHL draft, which follows the playoffs.
Read on to see where your favorite club sits in our pre-conference final NHL power rankings, which are based on regular-season, qualifying-, first- and second-round performance (as applicable) and recent noteworthy team news.
31-25: A Long Road Ahead
31. Detroit Red Wings (17-49-5, 39 points)
Being the worst team in the league means there's a lot of room to grow, and the Red Wings have a chance to do that via October's NHL draft. They'll select fourth in the first round, which is a disappointment considering their record, but they'll have 10 overall picks and six of those 10 in the first three rounds. Considering general manager Steve Yzerman's track record as an executive, the future may be bright after all.
30. Ottawa Senators (25-34-12, 62 points)
Like the Red Wings before them, the Senators are far nearer the bottom of the pack than the top, but it's not as if there aren't positives on which to build. Ottawa is currently in possession of the third and fifth overall picks in the draft, not to mention nearly $40 million in salary-cap space, which could allow them an opportunity to both sign free agents and swing a trade.
29. New Jersey Devils (28-29-12, 68 points)
Count the Devils in as another team poised to parlay draft capital into a quicker transition from the league's bottom tier. New Jersey earned the No. 7 pick, and it acquired first-rounders from Arizona and Vancouver, respectively, in trades that sent away Taylor Hall and Blake Coleman. "I want to improve our team, and these picks will do that," GM Tom Fitzgerald said.
28. Anaheim Ducks (29-33-9, 67 points)
Players, coaches and executives are practised at the art of saying the opinions of outsiders don't matter, but it couldn't have made Ducks GM Bob Murray happy when their age 22-and-under prospect pool was ranked 21st out of 31 teams by The Athletic. "The team struggled," Cory Pronman wrote, "and they lack a lot of premium young assets other than top-10 pick Trevor Zegras."
27. San Jose Sharks (29-36-5, 63 points)
It's not a big needle-mover now, but the Sharks' re-signing of center Joel Kellman to a two-year deal with an annual cap hit of $750,000 may be important depending on where Joe Thornton lands this summer. Thornton is an unrestricted free agent, and Kellman played behind him in the San Jose lineup after arriving from the AHL in late December, scoring three times in 31 games.
26. Buffalo Sabres (30-31-8, 68 points)
The off-ice shuffling continues full speed for the Sabres, who hired former left winger Matt Ellis as director of player development alongside new GM Kevyn Adams. Adams, who grew up in the Buffalo area, was hired in June. Ellis retired from the NHL after spending the 2014-15 season with the Sabres and had been a developmental coach with the Academy of Hockey, which is affiliated with the team.
25. Los Angeles Kings (29-35-6, 64 points)
The Kings retained some homegrown grit when they inked forward Austin Wagner to a three-year extension worth more than $3 million. Wagner, 23, was drafted in 2015 and led the team this season with 145 hits. He scored 12 goals and had 21 points as a rookie in 2018-19. He and Carl Grundstrom, who was given a two-year extension worth $1.45 million, were set to be restricted free agents in the offseason.
24-17: Reaching for the Middle
24. Montreal Canadiens (31-31-9, 71 points)
Montreal got a backup for veteran goalie Carey Price with a trade that brought Jake Allen and a future seventh-round draft pick from St. Louis in exchange for a third- and a seventh-rounder in this year's draft. Allen had a 2.15 goals-against average in 24 regular-season games and a 1.89 goals-against average in five playoff games with the Blues. That said, the teams three goalies now combine to make $15.6 million.
23. Chicago Blackhawks (32-30-8, 72 points)
The clock will soon be ticking on Corey Crawford, the two-time Stanley Cup-winning goalie who'll become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. Crawford made $6 million this season, but he's 35 and has a checkered injury history. The Blackhawks will also have to decide on re-signing restricted free agent Dominik Kubalik, among others, which makes the available cash pile for Crawford slightly less tall.
22. Arizona Coyotes (33-29-8, 74 points)
The Coyotes took a hit when they were forced to forfeit a second-round pick in October's draft and a first-rounder in 2021 after being accused of running several junior players through predraft testing—which is not allowed before the league's scouting combine. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman labeled the organization's behavior as "grossly negligent" at best but chose not to also issue a financial punishment.
21. Florida Panthers (35-26-8, 78 points)
The South Florida hockey rebuild took a necessary first step when the Panthers hired former Columbus Blue Jackets executive Bill Zito as their general manager. He replaces longtime GM Dale Tallon, whose contract was not renewed after 10 years on the job. The Panthers went to the playoffs twice and the qualifying round this season under Tallon's leadership but haven't actually won a series in 24 years.
20. Minnesota Wild (35-27-7, 77 points)
Reports around Wild HQ have the team interested in acquiring a goaltender after a so-so season from veteran Devan Dubnyk (3.35 goals-against average, .890 save percentage). Penguins GM Jim Rutherford told The Athletic chances are "very good" his team will move a goalie, and the same publication reported that Wild GM Bill Guerin had already attempted to deal for Pittsburgh's Tristan Jarry (h/t hockeywilderness.com).
19. Nashville Predators (35-26-8, 78 points)
Things will seem different whenever next season begins, because Dan Hamhuis won't be there. The 37-year-old called it quits on a 16-year NHL career following the Predators' qualifying-round elimination by the Arizona Coyotes. "I feel very fortunate to be in a position where I was able to decide on my own terms," said Hamhuis, who played 600 games with Nashville. "A lot of guys don't get that opportunity."
18. Columbus Blue Jackets (33-22-15, 81 points)
Another year, another so-called power-play coaching guru heading out the door for the Blue Jackets. Assistant coach Paul MacLean won't be back with the team after he'd been brought in during the 2019-20 season to focus on a power play that had a 15.6 percent success rate in 20 games. Under MacLean, that ticked up to 16.9 percent but was still just 24th-best in a 31-team league in that stretch.
17. Edmonton Oilers (37-25-9, 83 points)
It's been an offseason of goaltender rumors in northern Alberta, where the Oilers are still smarting from a qualifying-round exit as the conference and Stanley Cup Finals head to their home rink. According to David Staples of the Edmonton Journal, the latest swirls focus on Arizona's Darcy Kuemper, though Edmonton also entered the summer with a need for a winger to play alongside Connor McDavid and a high-end defender to bolster a group that struggled in the "playoffs."
16-9: A Step Away from Elite?
16. Toronto Maple Leafs (36-25-9, 81 points)
It's a tight salary-cap situation in Toronto, but the Maple Leafs cleared a little room with a deal that sent winger Kasperi Kapanen to Pittsburgh after he'd scored 41 goals in 202 games over parts of five seasons. The move means a smidge more than $3 million in cap relief and the No. 15 pick in October's draft as the team heads into an offseason in which acquiring a No. 1-type defenseman is seen as the highest priority.
15. Winnipeg Jets (37-28-6, 80 points)
He's 22 years old and a former No. 2 overall draft pick, but Frank Seravalli of The Sports Network is suggesting prolific winger Patrik Laine could be on the market this summer as the Jets seek to bolster their team through the middle and on the blue line. Laine has scored 135 goals in four NHL seasons and will likely command a princely sum once he becomes eligible for restricted free agency after next season.
14. Pittsburgh Penguins (40-23-6, 86 points)
It wasn't a long wait on the unemployment line for Todd Reirden. The former Pittsburgh assistant came back to the Penguins in a similar role, just a week on from being fired as the head coach of the Washington Capitals after that team failed to advance past the first round for the second straight year. Reirden had replaced Barry Trotz, who left after the Capitals won the Stanley Cup in 2018.
13. Calgary Flames (36-27-7, 79 points)
Job one for the Flames now that the playoffs have proceeded without them is pulling the trigger on a head coach for 2020-21. Geoff Ward led the team from November through a first-round loss to Dallas after Bill Peters quit amid a firestorm of allegations of racial slurs used against a former player. Calgary was 24-15-3 from Ward's arrival through the halting of the regular season in March before defeating Winnipeg in the qualifying round.
12. Carolina Hurricanes (38-25-5, 81 points)
A rumble here. A rumble there. But when the rumbles involve a guy as valuable as the aforementioned Laine, they might be worth at least a listen. Pierre Lebrun of The Athletic suggested (h/t cardiaccane.com) a Laine to Carolina deal could make sense because it would pair the Finn with former junior teammate Sebastian Aho. The Hurricanes also have a stockpile of defensemen who could address a Winnipeg need.
11. New York Rangers (37-28-5, 79 points)
The Rangers might really be moving on without veteran goaltender Henrik Lundqvist. The 38-year-old told the New York Post that he's returning to the city so his two daughters can start school, but all other signs suggest his time in midtown Manhattan is done. Team president John Davidson said the team won't carry three goalies next year, and the Swede started only one of the final 19 regular-season games in 2019-20.
10. St. Louis Blues (42-19-10, 94 points)
Jettisoning ex-No. 1 goalie Jake Allen to Montreal surely ends one era in St. Louis, but it probably helps prolong another. The transaction begins the salary-saving process that will presumably help the Blues made a wholehearted run at retaining the services of defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, who's an unrestricted free agent after making $6.5 million last season. Smart money suggests it will take at least $8 million per year to keep him.
9. Washington Capitals (41-20-8, 90 points)
The Capitals are awash in NHL-caliber talent and just two seasons removed from a Stanley Cup. But after two first-round exits and the departure of another coach, those prone to look toward the long term are not bullish on Washington. The Athletic labeled its pool of prospects last of the league's 31 teams (h/t russianmachineneverbreaks.com), thanks to just one player from the 2016-17 drafts reaching the NHL.
8-5: The Best of the Rest
8. Boston Bruins (44-14-12, 100 points)
How They Got Here
Lost to Tampa Bay, 4-1, in second round
What to Watch
It wasn't supposed to happen this way for the Bruins, who captured the Presidents Trophy after becoming the only team in the league to reach 100 points in an abbreviated regular season. Now that it's over, it's time for decisions on 43-year-old Zdeno Chara and 29-year-old Torey Krug, who are both on the brink of unrestricted free agency. Chara has said he wants to stay, while Krug has been less certain.
7. Dallas Stars (37-24-8, 82 points)
How They Got Here
Tied with Colorado, 3-3, in first round
What to Watch
A week ago, the Stars were changing perceptions. They'd advanced from a 2-1 hole to defeat Calgary in the first round, then won three of four against an immensely talented Colorado team to seize control heading toward the Western Conference Finals. But just as suddenly, the bandwagon has swerved. The Avalanche have outscored the Stars 10-4 to even the series at 3-3, leaving Dallas in need of another reversal.
6: New York Islanders (35-23-10, 80 points)
How They Got Here
Tied with Philadelphia, 3-3, in second round
What to Watch
If Game 7 against Philadelphia doesn't go the Islanders' way they'll be haunted all summer by the specter of Game 6, during which they put more than 50 shots on Flyers goaltender Carter Hart but nevertheless couldn't get it done in a 5-4 loss. A broken stick led to a turnover that provided the winning goal in the second OT, which puts the pressure squarely back on the New Yorkers after they'd led the series 3-1.
5: Vancouver Canucks (36-27-6, 78 points)
How They Got Here
Tied with Vegas, 3-3, in second round
What to Watch
Not only were the Canucks not expected to see a Game 7 after falling behind 3-1 against the steamrolling Golden Knights, they weren't supposed to do it with a backup goaltender after No. 1 Jacob Markstrom was deemed unfit to play. But there's former second-round pick Thatcher Demko stopping all but one of 91 shots he's faced as Vancouver has notched 2-1 and 4-0 wins to get it to Friday night's winner-take-all finale.
4-1: The Best of the Best
4. Colorado Avalanche (42-20-8, 92 points)
How They Got Here
Tied with Dallas, 3-3, in second round
What to Watch
Just when it appeared the Avalanche would be buried by the Stars, the offense returned and the goaltending steadied. Ten goals in two games, featuring two goals and two assists from Nathan MacKinnon has the Coloradans feeling their Rocky Mountain high again at just the right time. And add goalie Michael Hutchinson, he of the 5-9-1 record with two teams this season, to the list of unlikely playoff heroes.
3. Philadelphia Flyers (41-21-7, 89 points)
How They Got Here
Tied with New York Islanders, 3-3, in second round
What to Watch
The vultures are always on call in Philadelphia, particularly when it comes to the major sports team in town that's gone the longest since raising a banner. And it looked like adding a 45th year to the Flyers' drought was a formality before two straight OT wins forced a Game 7. Carter Hart has been the best player on the team and the best goaltender on the planet in these playoffs, and he's not done yet.
2. Vegas Golden Knights (39-24-8, 86 points)
How They Got Here
Tied with Vancouver, 3-3, in second round
What to Watch
A funny thing happened on the way to the coronation. Just days after we deemed them the favorite to win the Stanley Cup, the Golden Knights have seen their mojo run dry thanks to a No. 2 goaltender with just 37 games played in the NHL. The remedy? Finding a way to solve Thatcher Demko now that he's made 90 saves across two games. "We gotta score some goals," winger Mark Stone said.
1. Tampa Bay Lightning (43-21-6, 92 points)
How They Got Here
Defeated Boston, 4-1, in second round
What to Watch
All of a sudden, the Tampa Bay Lightning are back at the top of the Eastern Conference heap. One season removed from an epic first-round collapse, the franchise has not only beaten the team (Columbus) that authored the 2018-19 upset but also added the carcass of the Presidents Trophy-winning Boston Bruins as an encore. They're talented, deep and, perhaps most importantly, still hungry for more.
