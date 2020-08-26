Contender or Pretender: Which 2020 NHL Playoff Teams Are For Real?

0 of 8

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

It's that time of year again. Sort of.

We're in late August and down to eight elite teams still in pursuit of the Stanley Cup.

Semifinal series will run to their conclusions in both Toronto and Edmonton as the field is whittled to the four teams that will adjourn to Northern Alberta for the Eastern and Western Conference championships.

And from there, it's a final best-of-seven series for the coolest trophy in sports.

But rather than sending fans blindly into the icy fray, the B/R ice hockey team was summoned to make a case for the squads still in contention. In doing so, we looked at each team's status through Tuesday's games, assessed the evidence regarding where it stands and issued a verdict of pretender or contender.

Those verdicts, by the way, are binding and non-appealable.

Read on to see how your favorite teams were judged and whether your rulings matched ours.

Drop the puck. The court is adjourned.