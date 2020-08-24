NHL Power Rankings: All Teams Ranked During the 2nd Round of the 2020 Playoffs

1 of 5

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

31. Detroit Red Wings (17-49-5, 39 points)

It's a marathon, not a sprint, when it comes to improving a team that finished last out of 31. But that doesn't mean general manager Steve Yzerman won't at least try to make some short-term gains. His season-ending press conference including multiple references to the organization's young talent and a promise to explore what's out there in free agency—at least to a certain extent: "We're prepared to do anything we can in free agency, but it's not get a player at all cost. That's not the plan."

30. Ottawa Senators (25-34-12, 62 points)

The Senators are in an interesting situation heading into the draft, holding both the third and fifth overall picks. It's led to logical conjecture that they may be able to at least make the New York Rangers an offer for the No. 1 selection, work a deal with another team that has its eye on a specific player after No. 1 or package both picks in exchange for a quick injection of veteran talent. Elsewhere, a veteran goalie may be a target if the brass decides Anders Nilsson and Marcus Hogberg aren't ready for prime time.

29. New Jersey Devils (28-29-12, 68 points)

New head coach Lindy Ruff is a fan of offensive systems in which skilled defensemen are encouraged to jump in on rushes. The skidding fortunes of high-ticket trade acquisition P.K. Subban could be reversed with such a change in philosophy as he seeks to regain the form that made him a Norris Trophy winner with the Montreal Canadiens. "He's trying extremely hard," Ruff said. "And I think that he really fits in the way I'd like our team to play."

28. Anaheim Ducks (29-33-9, 67 points)

A lack of scoring punch and too many defensive lapses were chronic issues with the Ducks in 2019-20, but general manager Bob Murray has also sounded off about issues with accountability in the locker room under first-year head coach Dallas Eakins. The veteran executive, who placed himself behind the bench after firing Randy Carlyle in 2018-19, said his voice would be heard more often next season: "I didn't feel I could be around as much. I had to let Dallas and the crew [work]. ... In hindsight, that was a mistake."

27. San Jose Sharks (29-36-5, 63 points)

There's a good chance the Sharks will be closer to the middle of the pack, if not higher, by this time next year. If they can only stay healthy. They were well above .500 during rare stretches when Logan Couture, Tomas Hertl, Evander Kane, Erik Karlsson and Radim Simek were all in the lineup, and the disaster that 2019-20 became without them on the ice has general manager Doug Wilson trawling for depth: "[This team needs to] come in and have that focus right out of the gate. Do we need to add some pieces? Sure we do."

26. Buffalo Sabres (30-31-8, 68 points)

They may not win games because of it, but the big news from the Sabres has been the announcement of a switch back to the royal blue jerseys that were a signature from the franchise's inception in 1970 through the mid-1990s. Meanwhile, new general manager Kevyn Adams has one front-and-center job, and that's to keep frustrated young star Jack Eichel happy and in Buffalo. "He is our franchise player; he is our captain," Adams said. "And it's really important he understands what we're trying to do here."

25. Los Angeles Kings (29-35-6, 64 points)

Their run of two Stanley Cups in three years is now more than half a decade in the rearview mirror, but it's not a reach to suggest the Kings are at least laying the foundation for another run toward the top of the league. Preseason rankings by The Athletic suggested Los Angeles had nine of the league's top 124 prospects, and the Kings will add another when they pick No. 2 behind the Rangers at the NHL draft in October. If you're buying stock in hockey teams, this is a good place to invest.