Thunder's Luguentz Dort Breaks LeBron James' 21-or-Younger Game 7 Scoring Mark

Luguentz Dort went undrafted last season before the Oklahoma City Thunder signed him to a two-way contract.

A little over a year later, Dort has become one of Oklahoma City's most important scorers and has found himself on a list with Kobe Bryant and LeBron James.

With 30 points against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, Dort is just the third player 21 years old or younger to score more than 25 points in a Game 7. In the process he made his own history, becoming the only undrafted rookie in NBA history to score 30 or more points in Game 7.

James scored 27 points in a Game 7 loss to the Detroit Pistons in 2006, while Bryant dropped 25 in a win over the Portland Trail Blazers in 2000.

Dort's development earned him a four-year, $5.4 million contract in June. His performance Wednesday earned him a chapter in the sport's history.