Victor Oladipo Trade Rumors: Some with Knicks 'Very High' on Pacers Star

The New York Knicks have embarked on a new era under president Leon Rose and head coach Tom Thibodeau, and pieces have been put in place around them in the front office and on the coaching staff.

Now Rose must embark on making changes to a Knicks team that went just 21-45 last year and missed the playoffs for the seventh straight year.

One name thrown around as a possible addition is Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo, per Ian Begley of SNY, who reported the following on Tuesday:

"Some people with the Knicks are very high on Oladipo, but I don't know if top decision-makers are high on Oladipo."

Oladipo averaged 14.5 points on 39.4 percent shooting, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists in an injury-shortened season that lasted just 19 games. He suffered a quad tendon rupture in Jan. 2019 and was out for a full calendar year before returning to the court in 2020.

Oladipo, who made the All-Star team in 2017-18 and 2018-19, naturally looked a bit rusty upon his return as he worked his way back into the mix.

At his best, though, Oladipo is a bona fide star: He averaged 23.1 points and an NBA-high 2.1 steals in 2017-18, making All-Defensive and All-NBA teams in the process.

The question is whether the 28-year-old Oladipo can return to that form or get close to it post-injury. The 2019-20 season can almost be considered a wash as he spent half the season rehabbing just to get on the court, but he'll now have a full offseason ahead of him to train before 2020-21.

Oladipo is under contract through 2020-21 and will be a free agent in the summer of 2021, meaning the Pacers could look to deal the two-time All-Star in hopes of landing some value back before he potentially heads into free agency.

The Knicks need to add talent and form a solid core to build around into the 2020s. RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson figure to be two of the main pieces, but it's unclear who else on the roster is part of the solution.

Perhaps Oladipo is an answer, but the Knicks have work to do outside shooting guard. Having the eighth pick in the 2020 NBA draft should help, and the same goes for having a mountain of cap space available in future years.