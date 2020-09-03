Ranking the 8 Best Divisions in All of MMA

0 of 8

Mahmoud Khaled/Associated Press

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, MMA has arguably never been better.

The UFC continues to put on dynamite events almost every weekend, while other promotions such as ONE Championship, Bellator, Rizin and KSW have all found ways to resume their schedules of action-packed fight cards.

There's simply so much good MMA out there that it can sometimes be difficult to keep up.

But of all the divisions in all the high-quality promotions fight fans can now enjoy, which are the best? That's a tough question to answer, but we've done our best to narrow it down.

Keep scrolling for our eight favorite divisions in MMA, based not on the quality of their fighters but on their capacity for exciting matchmaking.

Honorable mentions: The Bellator light heavyweight division, the ONE Championship atomweight division, the RIZIN bantamweight division, the UFC middleweight division, the UFC featherweight division, the PFL lightweight division, the PFL featherweight division, the UFC heavyweight division, the Bellator heavyweight division.