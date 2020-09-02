Giants Erupt for 23 Runs in Blowout Win vs. Rockies; Alex Dickerson Hits 3 HRs

Giants Erupt for 23 Runs in Blowout Win vs. Rockies; Alex Dickerson Hits 3 HRsSeptember 2, 2020
The San Francisco Giants are just 18-19 this season and have struggled to find consistency in the National League West, but they looked like the 1927 New York Yankees on Tuesday.
San Francisco exploded for a head-turning 23 runs in a 23-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies on the road.
Apparently the ball does really fly at Coors Field.
The Rockies didn't exactly mince words after the loss either:
It is fair to assume everyone in the lineup put up good numbers on a day when the offense scored 23 runs, but left fielder Alex Dickerson led the way. He drilled a home run to start the scoring in the first inning, added another in the second inning and then hit a third long ball in the sixth inning.
FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX
Ok so... *takes deep breath* - The @SFGiants have scored 23 runs tonight - They have 26 hits - They've allowed only 2 hits - They've scored in every inning so far - 5 players have at least 3 hits - Alex Dickerson is 4 for 5 with 3 HR and 6 RBI - And the game still isn't over 😅 https://t.co/KoOQCgNNfu
Shortstop Brandon Crawford also went deep with a three-run shot in the sixth.
In all, Dickerson finished 5-for-6 with the three home runs, six RBI, five runs and a walk. Crawford also stood out at 3-for-6 with six RBI and three runs, while second baseman Donovan Solano went 4-for-6 with six RBI and two runs.
ESPN Stats & Info noted the trio made history:
The Giants have now won three in a row as they attempt to build some momentum for a potential late-season run.
They are nine games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West but still within striking distance at four games back of the second-place San Diego Padres. They are also just one game behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the last wild-card spot.
If the Giants continue to hit like they did Tuesday, they will quickly climb up those standings in the season's final month.