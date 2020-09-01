Donovan Mitchell: My Pain Nothing Compared to Those Impacted by Police Brutality

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Donovan Mitchell remained focused on the bigger picture after the Utah Jazz fell inches short of a buzzer-beating Game 7 win over the Denver Nuggets.

After lying facedown on the court as the Nuggets celebrated, Mitchell pulled himself together for a media session in which he continued using the NBA's platform to speak against systemic racism, telling reporters the pain he feels is nothing compared to the pain family members of those that have dealt with police brutality have faced.

Denver eliminated the Jazz in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs after a would-be game-winning shot by Mike Conley rolled off the rim to seal an 80-78 Nuggets victory. Utah previously held a 3-1 series lead before Denver won three straight to advance.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.