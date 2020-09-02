Donovan Mitchell vs. Jamal Murray Among NBA's All-Time Great Playoff Battles

1 of 5

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Entering the 2020 postseason, Michael Jordan (in the 1988 first round) and Allen Iverson (in the 2001 second round) were the only players in NBA history to put up two 50-point games in a single playoff series.

After one round in the bubble, that number has doubled.

Mitchell got the party started with a 57-point Game 1 eruption that put him in third place on the all-time leaderboard for single-game postseason performances. Just over two weeks later, he and Murray hold four of the top 42 spots on that list.

Beyond the raw numbers, there was an electricity in this back-and-forth matchup that had to be seen live to believe.

As the Jazz staked out a 3-1 series lead, Mitchell seemed unstoppable. Every pull-up he dribbled into, whether from the mid-range or beyond the three-point line, seemed destined to drop. No one on the Nuggets could stay in front of him on drives.

In Game 5, when Utah had its first crack at ending the series, he had a statement dunk over Michael Porter Jr. that would've been a worthy exclamation point to his team's advancement.

Murray refused to leave Orlando, though. And big shot after big shot proved it.

In that same contest, he followed up a 50-point Game 4 with 42 more. In the fourth quarter alone, he had 16 on 7-of-8 shooting to go along with four assists. Denver still had plenty of ground to make up, but you could sense Murray's foot was in the door. He refused to be sent home.

In Game 6, both stars provided even more fireworks. Murray secured his second 50-point outing of the series. He had 21 points on 7-of-8 shooting in the fourth frame alone. Mitchell nearly matched him shot for shot, finishing with 44.

Through six games, the series was tied and felt like Rocky IV. Several of those shots should've been the knockout blow. Somehow, none were.

In Game 7, the script wrapped exactly how it should have. With both fighters drained, they shot a combined 37.2 percent from the field. Murray's supporting cast did a little more, and he emerged to move on to a second-round matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Even if these two never face off in another playoff series, they'll go down as either side of one of the greatest playoff duels in NBA history.

For the sake of basketball fans around the world, let's hope this is just the beginning of a rivalry that will develop into a legend like those that follow.