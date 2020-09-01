IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Highlights from September 1

2 of 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

This week's Wrestle House started with Johnny Swinger making good on the stipulations of last week's match with Crazzy Steve, reluctantly emerging from a bathroom sporting clown paint.

From there, a fight between The Deaners and XXXL over the latter's missing beer broke out. It took place all over the house and featured some fun and creative spots that played on wrestling logic. One of the best saw Cousin Jake take off on a 100-yard run at Larry D, only for Ace Romero to have to help his partner move out of the way because the big man was "so blown up."

Susie walked in, teased reverting back to her Su Yung persona, and emerged from the room with blood on her hands. Tommy Dreamer, horrified by what he saw in the room, announce Susie the winner of that particular "match.

Back at Wrestle House, Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie's story, weeks in the making, came to a head as they battled in a singles match with Johnny Bravo as the special referee.

Valkyrie earned the upper hand with a running hip attack in the corner, followed by double knees that netted her the two-count. After insulting Bravo, Valkyrie found herself on the receiving end of an attack by her former friend.

A blind charge by Rosemary saw her eat the middle turnbuckle and Valkyrie deliver a Glam Slam for the win.

After the match, Bravo pulled out a ring and proposed to Rosemary. La Wera Loca gave her blessing and Rosemary accepted.

Valkyrie announced the return to the Impact Zone while Crazzy Steve revealed it was he who took The Deaners' beer.

Result

Susie defeated The Deaners and XXXL (or something like that)

Valkyrie defeated Rosemary

Grade

A

Analysis

Sometimes overly comedic, other times hugely creative, Wrestle House was a great experiment by Impact Wrestling to change things up during this pandemic era of sports-entertainment.

The fight between The Deaners and XXXL was damn fun and the storyline wrap-up for Valkyrie, Rosemary and Bravo was well-done.

And best of all, it is going to give us another wrestling wedding and those never get old.

Kudos to the company for being different, providing the sort of unique presentation other companies would be afraid to even attempt, and for wrapping up all of the ongoing stories involved appropriately.