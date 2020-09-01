IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Highlights from September 1September 2, 2020
IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Highlights from September 1
Three of the most prominent rivalries were settled Tuesday night on AXS TV during the latest episode of Impact Wrestling.
Eddie Edwards and Eric Young brought their intensely personal rivalry to a head in the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Championship Match main event, Sami Callihan and Rob Van Dam sought to settle their differences and Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary's war for the attention of Johnny Bravo came to a head at Wrestle House.
Who emerged from those bouts with their arms raised in victory, what did the outcomes mean to the immediate future of Impact Wrestling and the stars involved?
Find out with this recap of the explosive and noteworthy broadcast.
Sami Callihan vs. Rob Van Dam (with Katie Forbes)
Is Father Time catching up with Rob Van Dam?
It is a storyline commentator Josh Matthews put over at the start of the match between Mr. PPV and Sami Callihan, weeks in the making, that kicked off the evening's festivities.
Callihan struck early and often, wearing RVD down and taunting Katie Forbes at ringside whenever the opportunity presented itself. Van Dam finally capitalized on Forbes tripping his opponent up and seized control of the bout.
When Callihan mounted a comeback, Forbes provided a distraction. Then another.
Despite the repeated attempts by Forbes to cost him the win, Callihan reversed a rollup and earned the win with one of his own.
After the match, a dismayed Forbes provided yet another distraction, this one allowing Van Dam to attack from behind. A beatdown concluded with RVD delivering a dropkick into a steel chair, driving it into the face of his rival.
Result
Callihan defeated RVD
Grade
C
Analysis
This was all about Forbes trying, time after time, to cost Callihan the match and falling just short of doing so. The beatdown after the bell ensures the feud will continue, and that may be for the best.
Two creative wrestlers who flourish when they are allowed to loosen the cuffs and introduce hardcore elements to their matches. That seems like the most logical progression for this program, especially with Bound for Glory coming up in October.
Wrestle House: Rosemary vs. Taya Valkyrie
This week's Wrestle House started with Johnny Swinger making good on the stipulations of last week's match with Crazzy Steve, reluctantly emerging from a bathroom sporting clown paint.
From there, a fight between The Deaners and XXXL over the latter's missing beer broke out. It took place all over the house and featured some fun and creative spots that played on wrestling logic. One of the best saw Cousin Jake take off on a 100-yard run at Larry D, only for Ace Romero to have to help his partner move out of the way because the big man was "so blown up."
Susie walked in, teased reverting back to her Su Yung persona, and emerged from the room with blood on her hands. Tommy Dreamer, horrified by what he saw in the room, announce Susie the winner of that particular "match.
Back at Wrestle House, Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie's story, weeks in the making, came to a head as they battled in a singles match with Johnny Bravo as the special referee.
Valkyrie earned the upper hand with a running hip attack in the corner, followed by double knees that netted her the two-count. After insulting Bravo, Valkyrie found herself on the receiving end of an attack by her former friend.
A blind charge by Rosemary saw her eat the middle turnbuckle and Valkyrie deliver a Glam Slam for the win.
After the match, Bravo pulled out a ring and proposed to Rosemary. La Wera Loca gave her blessing and Rosemary accepted.
Valkyrie announced the return to the Impact Zone while Crazzy Steve revealed it was he who took The Deaners' beer.
Result
Susie defeated The Deaners and XXXL (or something like that)
Valkyrie defeated Rosemary
Grade
A
Analysis
Sometimes overly comedic, other times hugely creative, Wrestle House was a great experiment by Impact Wrestling to change things up during this pandemic era of sports-entertainment.
The fight between The Deaners and XXXL was damn fun and the storyline wrap-up for Valkyrie, Rosemary and Bravo was well-done.
And best of all, it is going to give us another wrestling wedding and those never get old.
Kudos to the company for being different, providing the sort of unique presentation other companies would be afraid to even attempt, and for wrapping up all of the ongoing stories involved appropriately.
Rhino vs. Reno Scum
After Hernandez promised to pay them to beat Rhino up, Reno Scum battled The Manbeast in a Two-on-One Handicap Match.
The veteran competitor attacked before the bell but Adam Thornstowe and Luster the Legend gained control. As Rhino mounted the comeback after the break, the numbers disadvantage threatened to derail him again.
Suddenly, Heath entered the ring disguised as a cameraman and with his Wakeup Call finisher, helped his longtime friend and tag team partner earn the victory.
After the Impact VP Scott D’Amore arrived with security and chased Heath off.
Result
Rhino defeated Reno Scum
Grade
C+
Analysis
There wasn’t much to the match, but it never felt like it was supposed to be.
Instead, this was all set up to get Heath involved and continue his journey to a contract with the company. It certainly delivered that, so it cannot be deemed a failure. It just feels like it is time to wrap this up and let Heath get to wrestling.
The Rascalz vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton
The result of last week's combustible Locker Room Talk, The Rascalz's Wentz and Dez battled "The Inevitable" Ace Austin and Madman Fulton.
The smaller-yet-faster Wentz and Dez stunned Fulton earlier, keeping him off-guard and grounding him. The heels, though, recovered and downed Wentz. Austin cut him off from his partner and stomped away in the corner before tagging Fulton back into the match.
A big knee from Wentz to Fulton allowed the former to create separation and make the tag.
Dez exploded into the match and took the fight to Austin.
Fired up, Dez partnered with Wentz to put Austin away and score what had to be considered a huge upset victory.
After the match, The Motor City Machine Guns interrupted the celebration and after some punny business, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin issued a challenge for a match next week. Austin and Fulton attacked from behind but the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions cleared the ring before standing alongside their top contenders.
Grade
B
Analysis
The match between The Rascalz, Austin and Fulton was good while it lasted and really put over Wentz and Dez as resilient underdog babyfaces. They beat a team coming off a prominent rivalry with The Good Brothers and it only makes sense that they would receive the next crack at the tag titles.
With that said, it is interesting to see Austin losing as much as he is, especially after being such a significant part of the build to Slammiversary's Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Championship Match.
The attack on The Rascalz suggests they have unsettled business, but it still feels like a step down for The Inevitable.
Deonna Purrazzo's Black Tie Affair
Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo hosted a Black Tie Affair, one week after defeating Jordynne Grace in a 30-Minute Ironman Match last week.
Purrazzo claimed tonight was about her and celebrating her accomplishments. Furthermore, no one would ruin her night. Cue Grace, who claimed she was there to congratulate Purrazzo.
This brought out the returning Tenille Dashwood, who claimed Purrazzo had never beaten her. Grace and Purrazzo engaged in an argument when the cast of Wrestle House magically appeared in the ring.
Kylie Rae and Susie cleared the ring of Purrazzo and Kimber Lee before Smiley Kylie stood tall with the title.
Grade
C-
Analysis
This...wasn’t particularly good.
Too much went on.
Tenille returned but was immediately overshadowed by the returning stars of Wrestle House, Kylie Rae got the upper-hand ahead of her title opportunity, and Grace was left an afterthought of sorts as she opted to argue with the Aussie rather than staying focused on the champion.
It was too busy, took rushed and didn’t really do much to make anyone look great.
Impact World Championship Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Eric Young
After weeks of build, Impact Wrestling World Champion Eddie Edwards defended his title against "World Class Maniac" Eric Young.
Back and forth early on, the match slowed as Young dropped the champion with a neckbreaker for a near-fall. Young followed up, working the head and neck of his opponent in an attempt to set up his piledriver finisher.
Edwards fought back with a Blue Thunder Bomb but Young turned the tide back in his favor, applying a dragon sleeper in the corner. Edwards answered with an enzuigiri and backpack stunner for two.
Young drove Edwards off the ropes and followed with a diving elbow drop for another two-count. Edwards recovered and delivered a plancha but injured his knee in the process. Still, he delivered a Tiger Driver for a two-count.
Another dive, further knee pain for the champion.
Back in the ring, Young grabbed the title, only for the referee to pull it out of his grasp. The distraction allowed Young to grab his hockey mask and bash Edwards over the head with it. The piledriver followed and Young won the world championship.
After the match, Young again targeted Edwards' knee until referees and security forced him out of the ring.
As the show went off the air, Moose found a locker room belonging to EC3. In it, he found photos of his everyday life pinned to a board. When he tore the board down out of frustrating, "you have been warned" was posted on the whiteboard underneath it.
Result
Young defeated Edwards to win the title
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a good, hard-fought wrestling match between two grizzled veterans.
Josh Matthews and Madison Rayne did a great job of painting the picture of a champion whose own desire to be a fighting titleholder had doomed him to exhaustion, allowing Young to pick up the pieces.
Everything the workers did in the course of the match had repercussions later and the result was just a really good match that has even more room for improvement.
A pay-per-view main event, with even higher stakes, should not be out of the question. Nor should Edwards regaining his title.
Young has been on fire and putting the title on him as the company's hottest heel just feels like the right decision at this point. Especially if Rich Swann comes back and takes it from him.