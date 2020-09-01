Donald Trump, Big Ten Had 'Productive' Talk About Status of 2020 CFB Season

Evan Vucci/Associated Press

President Donald Trump spoke with Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren on Tuesday in what both sides called a "productive conversation":

Trump is hoping to push the league toward playing a college football season after the conference announced Aug. 11 that fall sports would be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Disgraceful that Big Ten is not playing football. Let them PLAY!" Trump wrote in a tweet Friday.

The Big Ten said it made its decision based on medical advice from the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee. An open letter noted concerns about transmission rates as well as unknown long-term effects of the virus.

In addition to the potentially fatal symptoms of the coronavirus, Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic reported there was an alarming number of Big Ten players who had developed myocarditis, a rare heart condition that is possibly linked to COVID-19.

After a lawsuit by eight Nebraska players, the Big Ten released that there was an 11-3 vote by presidents and chancellors to postpone the season. According to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN, Nebraska, Ohio State and Iowa were the three schools that opposed the move.

The Big Ten is considering alternatives for the season, including a possible Thanksgiving start for at least an eight-game season, per Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.