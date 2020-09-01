Report: Lionel Messi's Father to Hold Barcelona Talks to Demand Free Transfer

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Jorge Messi, Barcelona forward Lionel Messi's father and agent, will reportedly meet with Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu on Wednesday to discuss the superstar's future.

ESPN's Moises Llorens and Alex Kirkland reported Tuesday the elder Messi is expected to demand his son be allowed to leave on a free transfer as part of a disputed clause in his contract, while Bartomeu is planning to propose a two-year extension through the 2022-23 season.

The most important factor in the potential blockbuster transfer is settling the contract debate.

Messi's camp believes he's eligible to move freely based on a clause that allowed him to inform the club of his intentions at season's end, which came later than usual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Barcelona has stood firm that such a declaration needed to occur in June, per ESPN.

If Barca's stance prevails, it could be difficult for even the giants of Europe to build the type of financial offer necessary to pay the Blaugrana a transfer fee along with paying Messi's contract.

Barcelona's first team technical secretary, Ramon Planes, has made it clear the Spanish club want the six-time Ballon d'Or winner to stay at the club as it rebuilds following a rare trophy-less campaign:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Manchester City are the favorites to land Messi if he moves during the current transfer window—which runs through Oct. 5—with Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan among the other high-profile clubs monitoring the situation, per James Whaling of the Daily Mirror.

Barcelona are "not optimistic" Messi will sign an extension with the club, but the situation remains unsettled since a "lengthy court case" would be needed to solve the debate over his current deal, according to Llorens and Kirkland.

CNN's Paul Gittings reported the Argentinian sensation didn't undergo COVID-19 testing with the club ahead of the preseason and will be ineligible to play unless he does.

It's a complex scenario with many variables involved. That amplifies the need for talks to settle it, with La Liga play set to begin Sept. 27 and just over a month until the transfer deadline.