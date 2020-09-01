MLS Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands After the Month of August

1 of 9

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

26. D.C. United (Previous Ranking: 22)

Nothing is going right for D.C. United.

The Black-and-Red stood no chance of leaving Subaru Park with a result Saturday after letting three first-half goals to Philadelphia.

Ben Olsen's side conceded six goals to the Union and New England Revolution in the last week, and they are dealing with some injury issues.

On Saturday, D.C. dressed 17 players and did not have Bill Hamid, Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant or Edison Flores available.

The lone bright spot from the walloping at the hands of the Union was Julian Gressel getting on the scoresheet for the first time in a D.C. shirt.

25. Colorado Rapids (Previous Ranking: 25)

Colorado has wasted two opportunities to generate momentum at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

After letting in a wave of second-half goals against Real Salt Lake to lose 4-1, the Rapids conceded an equalizer 10 minutes after taking the lead Saturday against Sporting KC.

Cole Bassett was the Colorado scorer in the 1-1 draw, but the team's overall offensive production could have been better.

The Rapids only put four of their 10 shots on target and did not pose a consistent threat to Tim Melia.

24. Vancouver Whitecaps (Previous Ranking: 21)

After playing three times on the eastern side of Canada, the Vancouver Whitecaps finally get a stretch of contests at home in the coming weeks.

Marc Dos Santos' side plays Toronto FC once and Montreal twice at BC Place in an 11-day span, which could help spark its season. In 2019, the Whitecaps picked up 20 of their 34 points and five of their eight victories on home soil.

In two losses to TFC and a defeat at the hands of the Impact, the Whitecaps were outscored 6-0.

23. Inter Miami (Previous Ranking: 18)

Inter Miami CF missed the chance to earn points in back-to-back games for the first time in franchise history.

Diego Alonso's squad was wasteful with its chances in the 1-0 loss to Nashville. Just five of its 19 shots were on target, while Nashville only had five shots in total.

The loss came after the first win in the club's existence on August 22 over Orlando.

With two of the next three games coming against Atlanta, it could be hard for Miami to pull itself out of the Eastern Conference basement.

22. Nashville SC (Previous Ranking: 26)

Nashville SC picked up its first victory over fellow expansion side Inter Miami CF through a rocket of a goal from Anibal Godoy.

Outside of the midfielder's stunning strike, the first-year club did not produce much in the final third.

In five games since the restart, Nashville has been outscored 5-3 by FC Dallas, Orlando City and Atlanta.

Gary Smith still needs to get more out of his attack, but the defensive output is promising, and it could help it be competitive in a few more games.

21. FC Dallas (Previous Ranking: 24)

A loud sigh of relief had to have come from the FC Dallas sideline when Fafa Picault scored in the 11th minute of Saturday's 3-1 win over Minnesota United.

In the three games prior to Saturday, Luchi Gonzalez's squad went scoreless in two draws and a defeat.

One minute after Picault struck the back of the net, Jesus Ferreira followed. Reto Ziegler added a late penalty kick to pad the margin of victory.

While we have been focused on FC Dallas' offensive struggles, and rightfully so, it has produced four decent defensive outings.

The Texas side has allowed just two goals in its last 360 minutes of action.