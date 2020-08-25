MLS Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stand After the Restart

1 of 9

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

26. Nashville SC (Previous Ranking: 24)

Not a lot was expected out of Nashville SC going into Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

Gary Smith's side had a respectable performance and was beaten by a few moments of brilliance out of Gonzalo "Pity" Martinez.

Nashville does not have a Pity in its squad, but it does have some reliable MLS veterans and some nice attacking pieces who should come together with more time on the field.

Stealing four points from FC Dallas was a nice foundational block for the restart, but it is going to have to rely on its defense to get a decent return from its stretch of games against Orlando City, Inter Miami and Atlanta.

25. Colorado Rapids (Previous Ranking: 22)

Let's say something positive about the Colorado Rapids before we tear into them: Robin Fraser had the smarts to finally start Jonathan Lewis instead of relying on the 23-year-old to be a super sub.

Okay, now time for the bad.

Five goals were scored at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Saturday, and none were by Rapids players. Colorado's lone tally was an RSL own goal.

The Rapids have been outscored 6-1 by RSL in their two meetings this season. They have one more shot at their Rocky Mountain Cup rival on Sept. 12.

24. FC Dallas (Previous Ranking: 19)

Calling FC Dallas' offense uninspiring is probably putting it nicely.

In 270 minutes of its restart, Luchi Gonzalez's side has failed to find the back of the net.

That has to be a concerning figure for a team that scored four times in its first two regular-season contests in February and March, which feel like eons ago.

The good news for FC Dallas is it has a chance to correct its form in front of goal against Colorado.

If its scoreless run extends into that game, then it would be time to raise concerns for a squad that is shaking off the rust after five months off.

23. Houston Dynamo (Previous Ranking: 21)

Houston left its home stadium without three points or a goal from its Texas Derby clash with FC Dallas, but at least it was more productive in the final third.

The Dynamo put six of their 17 shots on target compared to one from seven attempts by their top rival.

The attack was not at its best, and it is a bit baffling that a lineup with Alberth Elis, Darwin Quintero and Christian Ramirez can't produce a goal in 90 minutes.

22. D.C. United (Previous Ranking: 20)

A scoreless draw on the road at FC Cincinnati is a satisfactory result if you want to finish in the middle of the pack in the Eastern Conference.

D.C. United could not produce a goal out of a few dangerous early set pieces off the boot of Julian Gressel and finished with a single shot on target.

Part of that is a credit to what FC Cincinnati has worked on in defense, but the Black and Red have to prove they can break down a defense or they could face tough sledding against New England, Philadelphia and the New York Red Bulls.

21. Vancouver Whitecaps (Previous Ranking: 16)

Thomas Hasal, who stole our attention with his strong performance at MLS is Back, produced 12 saves in a pair of meetings with Toronto FC at BMO Field.

The 21-year-old homegrown goalkeeper kept the Whitecaps in Saturday's contest, which resulted in a 1-0 TFC win.

Vancouver should be able to get better results with three of the next four games against Montreal.

Hasal has played well enough in net to keep the 'Caps in any game, and they have some decent attacking pieces who are beginning to gel.