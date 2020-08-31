NY Giants Rumors: Logan Ryan, Prince Amukamara Linked Ahead of 2020 Season

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The New York Giants reportedly have interest in veteran defensive backs Logan Ryan and Prince Amukamara, according to Matt Lombardo of NJ.com.

Per that report:

"The Giants are specifically interested in both players, as they remain free agents... But there's a catch: Signing any veteran to bolster a thin secondary will not come at the expense of giving playing time to young defensive backs, like rookie fourth-round cornerback Darnay Holmes, the person said. Holmes has a chance to be the Giants' starting slot corner."

