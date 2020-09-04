Leonard Fournette Posts Tom Brady, Bruce Arians Meme After Bucs Contract

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette posted a meme involving Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bruce Arians on Friday.

Fournette agreed to a one-year contract Wednesday with a base salary of $2 million, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The contract could reportedly max out at $3.5 million with incentives. The team has yet to officially announce the deal.

The signing came just two days after the 25-year-old was released by Jacksonville, where he spent his first three NFL seasons in Jacksonville.

As a member of the Jaguars, Fournette rushed for over 1,000 yards twice. He compiled 1,674 total yards and three touchdowns in 2019 for the Jaguars, setting career highs in every category besides scores.

The Fournette-Jacksonville divorce seemed more related to personality conflict than anything. The Jaguars spent most of the offseason trying to trade him amid rumblings about him having a difficult personality. They also volunteered some parting shots his way, essentially calling him worthless on the trade market.

Fournette has maintained he's misunderstood and only receives flack for his desire to win, per Michael DiRocco of ESPN:

"At the end of the day, I want to win. Who doesn't want to win? I came from a 2017 season with a team who was 10-6, we had [a good] talent level and then the next couple of years went down the drain. So I just want to address a lot of things, too, especially since the media came out and said I was an angry guy. No. 1, would you be angry if you're losing week in and week out? That is one of my biggest problems; I do get upset when we lose and it takes me a while to get over it. I expect, just like anybody else, if you put the work in, you want the W, but a lot of times last year it didn't go like that.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I guess they kind of misinterpreted that, and don't get me wrong, I was upset from the losing, but that's just the winner in me. That's any guy who plays this professional level of sports."

Adding Fournette is something of a no-brainer here for the Buccaneers, who are getting a talented back at a minimal cost. While he wasn't the superstar Jacksonville hoped when taking him No. 4 overall in the 2017 draft, he is at the very least an average-to-above-average NFL starting running back.

It's possible, if not likely, that the LSU product is even better in Tampa Bay playing in a loaded offense featuring the likes of Tom Brady, Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski, among others.

The addition of Fournette gives the Bucs yet another backfield option, as Ronald Jones II returns and LeSean McCoy was signed earlier in the offseason.