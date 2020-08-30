Eagles' Jeffrey Lurie on USA's COVID-19 Efforts: 'We Are a Tragic Embarrassment'

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie didn't mince words when talking about the United States' response to the COVID-19 pandemic Sunday.

"We have four percent of the world's population, 21 percent of the fatalities. There's a lot to figure out," he said, per Albert Breer of The MMQB. "... We're the wealthiest country in the world—21 percent of the deaths? We're an embarrassment. A tragic embarrassment."

To date, the United States has registered 5.9 million known cases of the coronavirus and 182,982 recorded deaths, per CNN.com. Both marks are the most in the world.

Lurie said he wasn't the only NFL owner to be embarrassed by the United States in 2020:

Lurie also spoke about the history of systemic racism in the United States as protests continue around the country regarding racial discrimination and police brutality.

"We're going through two terrible pandemics, one that has been going on since the founding of our country," Lurie said, per Bo Wulf of The Athletic. "... Systemic racism is our legacy as a country. We won't be able to change the bad until we own that we're responsible for it."

He also announced that Lincoln Financial Field would be opened as a polling place for November's presidential election:

Lurie also said the team wouldn't be laying off any employees and spoke about the impact the coronavirus could have on the 2020 season:

The Eagles will join the majority of NFL teams in not allowing fans at their home games to start the season.

Finally, Lurie addressed Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson and his anti-Semitic social media posts in July, calling them "appalling and disgusting," per Wulf.

"I think he has understood the ramifications," Lurie added. "So far, everything we've asked him to do in terms of educating himself he has done. That has to continue."