Actor Chadwick Boseman, Who Played Jackie Robinson in '42' Movie, Dies at Age 43

Chadwick Boseman, who portrayed former Brooklyn Dodgers legend Jackie Robinson in 42 and Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, died at age 43 from stage 4 colon cancer Friday.

An announcement was made on Boseman's official Twitter account:

Boseman was diagnosed with cancer in 2016 but acted in numerous films since then, including Black Panther, Marshall and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which is in post-production.

He appeared in four MCU films overall, beginning with Captain America: Civil War in 2016 and ending with Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

Boseman also won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in Black Panther and accepted a SAG Award along with the rest of the film's cast for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

The Howard University graduate broke into television in 2003 by appearing in an episode of Third Watch. He made appearances on Law & Order, CSI: NY, ER and Cold Case from 2004-2008.

His first cinematic appearance came in 2008 when he played ex-Syracuse running back Floyd Little in The Express: The Ernie Davis Story. The movie centered around the life of former Syracuse football star Ernie Davis, the first Black man to win the Heisman Trophy. Little followed in Davis' footsteps in the Syracuse backfield.

Most recently, Boseman starred in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods as well as 21 Bridges.

Boseman had made public appearances in 2020, judging the NBA's Slam Dunk Contest and sitting courtside for the All-Star Game with his wife, singer Taylor Simone Ledward.

On April 15 (Jackie Robinson Day), Boseman announced his role in Operation 42, which provided funds to hospitals serving Black communities during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic:

Boseman had also spoken out against systemic racism in recent months in support of organizations fighting for social justice:

Numerous sports figures (among many other public figures) expressed their condolences upon hearing of Boseman's death:

Boseman made a profound impact on millions of people, most notably children with terminal cancer diagnoses who wanted to see Black Panther. He discussed speaking with these kids in an emotional interview:

Boseman's legacy will live forever, and his words should as well, with his comments to The Hollywood Reporter in 2018 resonating today.

"I hope people will watch this movie and see the hero in themselves," Boseman said. "Even if it’s a white person who sees it, if they can see a Black character and identify with them, it changes a little bit about how our society is."

Black Panther earned $1.35 billion in its first run in the box office and was nominated for seven Academy Awards, winning three.

He is survived by his wife and family, who were by his side at his death in his Los Angeles home.