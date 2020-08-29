Updated 2020 NBA Championship Odds and Playoff Predictions

0 of 13

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Following a three-day work stoppage in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, the 2020 NBA playoffs will resume Saturday.

With 13 teams still standing (a generous characterization for some on the verge of elimination), it's time to reset the title odds for each.

Those at FanDuel suggest a three-horse race is brewing between the Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers. A handful of other teams could surprise in this unprecedented environment, though.

Can Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell or Jamal Murray stay hot enough to make some noise? Will the return of Russell Westbrook shake things up?

What happens next is as difficult to predict as it's ever been, but that won't stop us from trying.