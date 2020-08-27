Kentucky Football Walks out of Practice in Support of Racial Justice Protests

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

The University of Kentucky football team became the latest group of athletes to stage a walkout on Thursday as demonstrations continue across all levels of sports following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin by police officer Rusten Sheskey.

According to Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio, the Wildcats collectively agreed to leave practice in protest of systemic racism and police brutality. Blake was shot seven times in the back on Sunday while entering his car. The 29-year-old is expected to survive, however, he is paralyzed from the waist down and it's unknown if the condition is permanent.

The move by UK players comes after the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court for their playoff game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. The protest led to the NBA postponing the playoffs, then the WNBA followed, as well as MLS, and a number of MLB teams opted not to take the field in a wildcat strike.

During the time they would have been playing, the Bucks took action, calling Wisconsin's lieutenant governor and attorney general to demand action be taken in the case.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.