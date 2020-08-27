Multiple MLB Games Reportedly Postponed in Protest After Jacob Blake Shooting

Gary Landers/Associated Press

At least two MLB games scheduled for Thursday reportedly are being postponed amid widespread team protests against racial injustice following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday.

Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported the Phillies vs. Nationals game is being pushed back, and Jeff Passan of ESPN added the Rangers vs. Athletics game will also be postponed. The Red Sox and Blue Jays are also considering postponing their game, and Marly Rivera of ESPN noted that Boston outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. will not play regardless of the decision the two teams make.

Several MLB games have been postponed over the day after the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks walked out on their playoff game against the Orlando Magic Wednesday creating a domino effect across sports.

The NBA subsequently postponed two other playoff games scheduled for Wednesday and three slated for Thursday as players considered whether to continue the 2020 postseason. The WNBA, MLS and tennis' Western & Southern Open followed suit by postponing play, and the NHL is reportedly likely to forgo games Thursday in solidarity.

MLB's decision to allow teams to individually make their decisions is at odds with every other major professional sports league and sends an arguably conflicting message.

Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, seven times in the back Sunday as he leaned into the driver's side of his car, paralyzing him from the waist down. An attorney representing the Blake family said Blake was checking on his children, who were in the car, when he was shot.