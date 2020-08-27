8 Nebraska CFB Players Sue Big Ten, Want to Reverse Decision to Postpone Season

Will Newton/Associated Press

Eight University of Nebraska football players have filed a lawsuit against the Big Ten over the conference's decision to postpone the 2020 season.

According to the Omaha World-Herald's Evan Bland, the suit filed in the District Court of Lancaster County, Nebraska, is seeking the reversal of the Big Ten's decision and "greater clarity" regarding why the decision was made.

It is alleged in the lawsuit that the postponement of the Big Ten's 2020 football season "didn't follow established procedures in the decision-making process and was unjustified based on flawed and misapplied medical information."

The Big Ten and Pac-12 have announced that they will not play college football during the fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while the SEC, ACC and Big 12 all plan to play in the fall.

Garrett Snodgrass, Garrett Nelson, Ethan Piper, Noa Pola-Gates, Alante Brown, Brant Banks, Brig Banks and Jackson Hannah are the eight Nebraska players who combined to file the lawsuit.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

