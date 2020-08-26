Bob, Mike Bryan Retire from Tennis; Most Successful Doubles Team of All Time

Lee Jin-man/Associated Press

Bob and Mike Bryan, the most successful doubles team in tennis history, have decided to retire, per Christopher Clarey of the New York Times.

Bryan provided reasoning to Clarey:

"We just both feel it in our guts that it is the right moment. At this age it takes so much work to go out there and compete. We love playing still but we don’t love getting our bodies ready to get out there. The recovery is tougher. We feel like we were competitive this year, last year, the year before. We want to go out right now where we still have some good tennis left."

The 42-year-olds won 16 Grand Slam titles and 119 tour titles together, per Cleary. In total, their major titles consists of six Australian Open and U.S. Open victories, four Wimbledon titles and a pair of French Open wins dating back to 2003 (Mike Bryan won two doubles major titles playing with Jack Sock). The pair appeared in 32 Grand Slam championship matches combined during their respective careers, 30 of which they played together.

They also were No. 1 in the world for 438 weeks (or roughly eight-and-a-half years) and finished as the world's top doubles team following 10 different seasons.

With the pair of doubles major titles he won with Sock, Mike Bryan is the record holder for the most Grand Slam doubles titles with 18. He also holds records for most doubles title wins at 124 and weeks at No. 1 with 506.

The Bryans also won Olympic gold at the 2012 London Games. They have a 25-5 Davis Cup record as a team, with a title in 2007. A pair of World TeamTennis titles dot their resumes as well.

Both attended Stanford, where they helped the Cardinal win back-to-back team NCAA titles. Bob Bryan also took home singles and doubles titles in 1998.