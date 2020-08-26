Clayton Kershaw Says Dodgers Won't Play Thursday Without Mookie Betts

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants' scheduled game for Wednesday was canceled amid ongoing protests against social injustice and systemic racism sparked by the Kenosha, Wisconsin, police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, on Sunday.

The cancellations may stretch into Thursday after Dodgers left-handed pitcher Clayton Kershaw told reporters the team will not take the field without outfielder Mookie Betts, per Molly Knight of The Athletic.

"Clayton Kershaw just said basically that if Mookie Betts doesn’t want to play tomorrow then they’re not going to play," Knight wrote. "They’re not going to play without him."

Betts decided to sit out Wednesday's game before the decision was made.

"For me, no matter what, I wasn't going to play tonight," he said, per Andy McCullough of The Athletic.

Los Angeles is currently scheduled to play at San Francisco on Thursday before heading to Texas for a three-game series with the Rangers beginning Friday.

