MLS Postpones All Wednesday Games to Protest Police Shooting of Jacob Blake

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

Major League Soccer postponed five of its six games scheduled for Wednesday as a majority of the sports world has done the same in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Nashville and Orlando City kicked off earlier Wednesday and are in halftime as of publication. It is unclear if the two teams will play the second half. However, the remaining five games on the schedule will not be played.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

