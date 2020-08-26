Bucks Reportedly Boycott Game 5 vs. Magic After Shooting of Jacob Blake

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott Game 5 of their first-round series with the Orlando Magic, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The game was originally scheduled to tip off at 4 p.m. ET, yet the Bucks remained in the locker room with the start approaching. The Orlando Magic had been warming up but subsequently left the court as well.

The Bucks "have expressed outrage over [the] Jacob Blake police shooting in recent days," according to Ben Golliver of the Washington Post.

