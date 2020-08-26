Marcus Morris 'Not Apologizing for S--t;' Denies Trying to Injure Luka Doncic

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris denied intentionally attempting to injure Dallas Maverick star Luka Doncic during the Clippers' 154-111 win on Tuesday night in the 2020 NBA playoffs.

Morris jogged over to guard Doncic on an inbounds pass in the third quarter. In the process, he stepped on Doncic's left foot. The Mavs guard sprained his left ankle earlier in the series, leading some to wonder whether Morris was targeting the injury.

He addressed the situation after the game, saying the implication "is crazy to me" and that he's "not apologizing for s--t because I know what I put into this game day in and day out."

Doncic gave Morris the benefit of the doubt to some extent, telling reporters he "hope[s] it wasn't intentional."

The two appeared to have a brief argument on the court in Game 1, which indirectly led to Kristaps Porzingis' ejection after he received his second technical foul for getting involved.

The Mavericks and Clippers return to action on Thursday for Game 6. Los Angeles can close out the series with a win.