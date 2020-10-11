Lakers' Anthony Davis Will Play Through Heel Injury in Game 6 vs. Heat

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is experiencing "some soreness" but will play in Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, head coach Frank Vogel announced Sunday.

Davis reaggravated a heel injury during a 111-108 loss in Game 5 on Friday night. Though he was temporarily sidelined at one point in the contest, he was able to finish the game.

He wound up playing 42 minutes, recording 28 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Davis suffered back spasms during Game 4 of the first round against the Portland Trail Blazers. Though he was ruled out after just 18 minutes of playing time, he said after the game he was healthy enough to play if needed.

It was another issue for Davis in Orlando, Florida, after the forward had dealt with ankle and eye problems during the exhibition and seeding games.

The Lakers need the 27-year-old healthy, as he averaged 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game during the 2019-20 season. He finished runner-up for the Defensive Player of the Year award behind Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Los Angeles does have frontcourt depth with JaVale McGee, Dwight Howard, Kyle Kuzma and Markieff Morris all capable of playing significant minutes. However, with the team needing just one win to capture the title, Davis is going to give it a go.