Lincoln Riley Says Oklahoma Position Group Heavily Impacted by COVID-19

One position group for the Oklahoma Sooners football team was significantly impacted by the coronavirus.

Per The Athletic's Jason Kersey, head coach Lincoln Riley said Tuesday an unnamed position group that needs "multiple" players to operate was down to one player because of the virus.

Riley did tell reporters the team is "definitely under 10 active cases" after it got a group of eight or nine quarantined players back Tuesday.

Earlier this month, ESPN's Sam Khan Jr. noted that Riley allowed Sooners players to go home for a break starting Aug. 8 "after it became evident" their originally scheduled season opener Aug. 29 wasn't going to take place.

Riley announced Aug. 15, after the team reconvened for practice, nine players were positive for COVID-19 in their latest round of testing.

"We did conduct a COVID test as planned with our players last night, got the results this morning we had nine players tested positive for COVID," he said. "We had a couple of others that have been isolated due to contact tracing."

The Big 12 remains on track to go forward with fall football. The conference has adjusted its schedule to feature a total of 10 games, including one nonconference matchup to be played before Sept. 26.

Oklahoma is scheduled to host Missouri State in its season opener Sept. 12 at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.