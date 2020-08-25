Ben Simmons Invests in Esports' FaZe Clan, Will Serve as Ambassador

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons was announced as an ambassador for esports organization FaZe Clan on Tuesday.

As part of the deal, Simmons invested an undisclosed sum with FaZe Clan.

"My role with FaZe now goes much deeper than the initial investment," the two-time NBA All-Star said, per Forbes' Christina Settimi. "I am going to bring it back to Australia and bring an international side to it. I also want to bring more kids into it."

Slam shared an interview between Simmons and FaZe Temperrr in February with Simmons explaining his passion for video games and providing a look at his home gaming setup.

Simmons joined Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart and Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard among the NBA players who have partnered with FaZe Clan. He will use the gamertag "FaZe Simmo" while representing the organization.