LeBron James After Shooting of Jacob Blake: 'Quite Frankly, It's Just F--ked Up'

Kim Klement/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James used his platform after Monday's win to discuss police brutality in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake.

"Quite frankly, it's just f--ked up in our community," James told reporters when discussing the shooting and how police so often brutalize the Black community. "... We are scared as Black people in America. Black men, Black women, Black kids, we are terrified."

James also discussed the shooting during his postgame interview on TNT, saying, "Having two boys of my own and me being an African American in America and to see what continues to happen with the police brutality towards my kind ... it's very troubling."

James' comments came after he took to Twitter and condemned the shooting of Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, by saying "And y'all wonder why we say what we say about the Police!! Someone please tell me WTF is this???!!! Exactly another black man being targeted. This s--t is so wrong and so sad!! Feel so sorry for him, his family and OUR PEOPLE!! We want JUSTICE."

According to Eliott C. McLaughlin and Amir Vera of CNN.com, video emerged of police shooting Blake in the back multiple times as he approached an SUV that had his three children inside. Attorney Ben Crump said Blake is in stable condition in an intensive care unit.

The report noted two Wisconsin police officers were placed on leave Monday.

James was not the only one around the NBA to react to the police shooting of Blake, as Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell joined in his anger and the Milwaukee Bucks issued a statement saying they "stand firmly against reoccurring issues of excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging the Black community."

Players around the league have made a point of fighting systemic racism and police brutality since before the season restarted.

Many joined protests following the killing of George Floyd, and the efforts have continued inside the bubble with players kneeling during the national anthem, wearing messages on the backs of their jerseys and using interviews to call for justice for Breonna Taylor and others.