The 1 Player on Every MLB Team Most Likely to Be Moved Ahead of Trade Deadline

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The MLB trade deadline is less than a week away. Will Monday feature a flurry of activity or be mostly quiet?

Most teams are at least on the edge of contention thanks to the 16-team playoff format, and many may opt to stand pat in what could be an extreme high-demand/low-supply market.

Still, we should see at least a few significant swaps as clubs look to plug holes and strengthen weaknesses for the stretch run.

Let's examine one player on each team who is most likely to be dealt by month's end. In some cases, it's veterans who have featured in multiple rumors. In others, it's prospects with high upsides who are expendable, or at least not untouchable.

In the case of prospects, we only considered players who are on a 60-man roster, since they're the only ones eligible to be traded this season.