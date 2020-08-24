LeBron James Reacts to Police Shooting of Jacob Blake: 'This S--t Is So Wrong'

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James condemned the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"And y’all wonder why we say what we say about the Police!!" James tweeted Monday. "Someone please tell me WTF is this???!!! Exactly another black man being targeted. This s--t is so wrong and so sad!! Feel so sorry for him, his family and OUR PEOPLE!! We want JUSTICE."

A video surfaced on social media Sunday showing Blake walking toward the driver's side door of a gray SUV. Two officers approach Blake, one of whom grabs his tank top. Police then shoot him multiple times in the back, per CNN.

Blake was transported to a hospital, where he's "in serious condition and fighting for his life."

Ben Crump, an attorney representing the Blake family, said Blake was at the scene in order to separate two women who were having an altercation. Police, meanwhile, had received a report of a domestic disturbance.

Two Kenosha police officers have been placed on administrative leave for their roles in the situation.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Milwaukee Bucks issued a statement saying they "stand firmly against reoccurring issues of excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging the black community."

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell echoed James' anger:

The shooting of Blake comes after the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, among others, galvanized Americans across the country to protest against police brutality and systemic racism.

Social justice has been a focal point of the NBA's restart in Orlando, Florida, with players drawing attention to a variety of causes while demanding justice for the victims of police brutality.