Dabo Swinney, Clemson CFB Coaching Staff, Take Voluntary Pay Cuts Amid COVID-19

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney is taking a 10 percent pay cut for 2020 as part of the school's furlough program as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university announced the news Monday, noting "President [Jim] Clements and all athletics employees making more than $400,000 annually have voluntarily taken at least a 10 percent reduction in compensation."

Grace Raynor of The Athletic confirmed Swinney is among those taking a cut despite the fact his $8.25 million annual salary only features $245,000 from the school.

Though other school employees will be required to take furlough days, the football staff are "contract workers" and will take the salary reductions instead, per Raynor.

According to Anna Hickey of 247Sports, the Tigers have 10 other coaches on the football staff making over $400,000 per year.

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables makes a reported $2.2 million per year and was the second-highest-paid assistant in college football last season. Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott reportedly makes $1.6 miillion.

They will help lead a team that has high expectations in 2020, ranked No. 1 in the preseason Associated Press poll.

The Clemson furlough policy goes into effect on Sept. 1 and runs through the end of 2020.