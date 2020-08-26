Top 10 Big 12 Players Poised to Have a Breakout Year

0 of 10

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Big 12 has belonged to the Oklahoma Sooners, who have rattled off five straight conference championships.

The Sooners begin the season at No. 5 in the initial AP poll, which still features teams from the conferences that have postponed their 2020 fall sports.

Joining them in the Top 25 are fellow Big 12 teams Texas (No. 14), Oklahoma State (No. 15) and Iowa State (No. 24), while Baylor (No. 36) and TCU (No. 38) received votes.

With so many viable contenders on Oklahoma's heels, there's no telling how the Big 12 standings will shake out, and individual breakout performances could have a significant impact on the conference landscape.

Ahead, we've highlighted 10 potential breakout players to know in the Big 12 conference.

In order to be considered for inclusion, a player must not have earned All-Big 12 First Team or Second Team honors in 2019.

Let's get to it.