Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: 'Nothing but Respect' for Luka Doncic After Apology

Los Angeles Clippers big man Montrezl Harrell cleared the air and said he has "nothing but respect" for Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic after he made a controversial comment during Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

Harrell tweeted out a video of his apology to Doncic prior to Sunday's Game 4, explaining the Mavericks guard "understood the heat of the battle and he said it didn't bother him."

Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News noted Harrell called Doncic a "[expletive] ass white boy" in Game 3 after the two had to be separated earlier in the contest. They both picked up technical fouls after Doncic told Harrell to stop flopping, leading to the exchange.

As Caplan shared, the ABC broadcast revealed during Game 4 that Clippers head coach Doc Rivers spoke with Harrell about the comments.

"A lot of emotions on the court, especially in the playoffs," Doncic said, per Caplan. "Sometimes you say things you don't want to say. He apologized. I respect that, so no problems."

It's hard not to respect Doncic for what he is doing on the court at this point. He played through a sprained ankle in Sunday's contest and carried the Mavericks to a thrilling 135-133 overtime win with a buzzer-beater three-pointer.

He dropped a triple-double of 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists while carrying the team with Kristaps Porzingis sidelined with a knee injury.

The Clippers are on the short list of realistic championship contenders but find themselves tied at two games apiece in the first round thanks largely to Doncic's individual brilliance. It was his second straight triple-double, as not even L.A.'s dominant defenders have been able to contain him in this series.

Harrell had two points and one rebound off the bench in defeat for the Clippers.