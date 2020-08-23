Lakers' Anthony Davis Discusses His Chemistry with LeBron James After Game 3 Win

Kim Klement/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have taken a 2-1 series lead over the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, and that might only be the second-best news for the team this week.

The first is the renewed chemistry between LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

L.A.'s two most important players are showing up big for the Lakers and seemingly having fun doing so. Davis joked about James having spent "25 years" in the league after Game 2 and continued to embrace his relationship with the NBA icon after a 116-108 victory on Saturday.

Asked why he and James mesh so well together, Davis gave another classic answer.

"It's not like I have any other choice," the forward joked. "Off the court we just kind of clicked. Guys who like to have fun, guys who are big kids, play Xbox, have game nights back in L.A. Stuff like that is just kind of unique. We've known each other for a long time, but I think when you have two guys who click like that on and off the floor it's great for the organization."

It's certainly been great over the last two games.

As the Lakers have taken control of their opening series, Davis and James combined for 41 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists in Game 2 with 67 points, 23 rebounds and 16 assists in Game 3.

Los Angeles has two dynamic stars who can lead the way this postseason. Through three games against a pesky Blazers team, they're showing little trouble doing so inside the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.