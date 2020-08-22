UFC Fight Night Results: Frankie Edgar, Shana Dobson Headline Card's Winners

Mel Evans/Associated Press

Frankie Edgar's bantamweight debut took longer than expected, but it was certainly worth the wait.

After his originally scheduled fight against Pedro Munhoz was delayed July 6 because of Munhoz testing positive for COVID-19, the two finally met Saturday night at UFC Vegas 7 where the 38-year-old Edgar earned a split-decision victory (48-47, 46-49, 48-47).

The future UFC Hall of Famer landed 135 total strikes on Munhoz (18-5, 5 KOs), who developed a cut over his left eye early in Round 2. Two takedowns and 105 head strikes helped the judges give the nod to Edgar (24-8, 7 KOs), though Munhoz did major damage to Edgar's legs with 44 strikes.

Only two other fights went the distance Saturday, as Amanda Lemos took down Mizuki Inoue via unanimous decision in a strawweight bout and Matthew Semelsberger defeated Carlton Minus via unanimous decision in welterweight action, both during the prelims.

Everyone else's night ended quickly and painfully. Five of the eight undercard bouts ended with the knockout. A sixth ended with a first-round submission.

The co-main event between Ovince Saint Preux and Alonzo Menifield was scratched Saturday afternoon following a postive COVID-19 test from Saint Preux. UFC announced the fight will be rescheduled at a later date.

Main Card Results

Frankie Edgar def. Pedro Munhoz via split decision (48-47, 46-49, 48-47)

Mike Rodriguez def. Marcin Prachnio via KO (elbow) at 2:17 of Round 1

Joe Solecki def. Austin Hubbard via submission (rear-naked chokehold) at 3:51 of Round 1

Shana Dobson def. Mariya Agapova via TKO (punches) at 1:38 of Round 2

Daniel Rodriguez def. Dwight Grant via KO (punches) at 2:24 of Round 1

Prelim Results

Amanda Lemos def. Mizuki Inoue via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Jordan Wright def. Ike Villanueva via TKO (doctor's stoppage) at 1:31 of Round 1

Matthew Semelsberger def. Carlton Minus via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-28)

Trevin Jones def. Timur Valiev via TKO (punches) at 1:59 of Round 2

Mike Rodriguez def. Marcin Prachnio



Slow Mike needed barely half a round to stun Marcin Prachnio (13-5, 10 KOs) in a light heavyweight bout that was promoted to co-main event following Saint Preux's withdrawal.

With Prachnio looking to fight in close, Rodriguez (11-4, 9 KOs) clocked him with an elbow that sent the 32-year-old stumbling backward and toward the mat. Rodriguez immediately pounced and got a few head shots in before the official called the fight.

Both athletes had been fairly even until that point with 23 total strikes for Prachnio and 21 from Rodriguez, but none of that mattered once the American landed an elbow flush to his opponent's head.

It was Rodriguez's first fight since falling to Da-un Jung at UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs. Korean Zombie in December, and the time off seemed to serve the 31-year-old well.

Joe Solecki def. Austin Hubbard

Austin Hubbard never found his footing in what became a quick defeat at the hands of Joe Solecki.

Rather, the forearm of Solecki (10-2, 1 KO).

While controlling the fight for 2:37 of the 3:51 it lasted, Solecki was able to position himself behind Hubbard (12-5, 5 KOs) for a rear-naked chokehold that Hubbard tried and failed to break out of.

That it came after Solecki landed 36 strikes—eight to the head of Hubbard and three to the legs—only added to the viciousness with which Hubbard was handed a loss.

Shana Dobson def. Mariya Agapova

Doubt Shana Dobson at your own peril.

The 31-year-old entered Saturday's fight against Mariya Agapova as an 8-1 underdog and stunned the UFC world with a ruthless beatdown that lasted just two rounds. According to ESPN Stats & Info, it's the biggest upset in UFC since Holly Holm defeated Ronda Rousey in 2015.

Officials were forced to stop the fight once Dobson (4-4, 2 KOs) got Agapova (9-2, 3 KOs) facedown on the ground and began wailing on the back of her head. The 23-year-old tried her best to break free but had clearly lost all momentum and strength.

It was without question the most shocking moment of the night and one UFC fans won't quickly forget.

Daniel Rodriguez def. Dwight Grant

Daniel Rodriguez (13-1, 7 KOs) was nearly knocked out early after the opening bell Saturday. Officials let him continue to fight. Minutes later he was celebrating a knockout of his own over Dwight Grant (10-3, 7 KOs).

Grant controlled the fight for 53 seconds, landed 31 total strikes and connected with Rodriguez's head 25 times. Then it was Rodriguez's turn to take control.

With Grant stumbling along the fence, Rodriguez slowly backed him as deep into a corner as possible and hit him with a right-left combo that put him on the mat for good.

The first bout on the main card should have been a strong indication of what was to come: plenty of knockouts and a wildly entertaining evening for UFC.

