Ovince Saint Preux Tests Positive for COVID-19; Fight at UFC Vegas 7 Canceled

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Saturday evening's co-main event at UFC Vegas 7 between Ovince Saint Preux and Alonzo Menifield has been scratched after Saint Preux tested positive for COVID-19, per the UFC.

The fight card will continue without the light heavyweight bout. The UFC is working on a makeup date for Menifield-Saint Preux, which will be announced at a later time.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.