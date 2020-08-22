Cubs' Kris Bryant Placed on IL After Finger Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant was thought to have a good chance to return to the lineup Friday after he received an injection in his left wrist. Instead he's heading to the injured list with a left finger sprain.

Cubs manager David Ross announced the move ahead of Saturday night's game against the Chicago White Sox. The 10-day IL stint is retroactive to August 19, meaning Bryant could return early next week. The club did not make a corresponding move to fill his roster spot. Ross had previously said Chicago would take a "wait and see" approach with Bryant.

Four days after his injection, the Cubs have seen enough.

It's been a thoroughly disappointing season for the 2016 National League MVP, as Bryant's slash line sits at a paltry .177/.271/.323 with two home runs, six walks and 20 strikeouts.

The Cubs, meanwhile, lead the NL Central by four games at 16-9, though the team has cooled off from its hot start, going 4-6 over its last 10 games—including a 10-1 rout by the White Sox on Friday.

Chicago's schedule will get a bit easier after the weekend, as the club travels to Detroit for a three-game series against the Tigers (10-14) followed by four games at the Cincinnati Reds (11-13).