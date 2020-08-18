Cubs' Kris Bryant out vs. Cardinals After Receiving Injection for Wrist Injury

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is out of the lineup on Tuesday after receiving a shot in his left wrist, manager David Ross announced.

The infielder is expected to sit for the next two days with Ross hopeful for a Friday return.

Bryant has hit .177 with two home runs and four RBI for the 14-7 Chicago Cubs, who are first in the National League Central.

Soreness around Bryant's left ring finger and wrist kept him out for a few games in mid-August, but he returned shortly thereafter.

The 2016 National League MVP has made three All-Star teams during his six-year MLB career. He was also named the NL's Rookie of the Year in 2015.

The Cubs have made the National League Championship Series three times with Bryant manning the hot corner, winning the pennant once and taking home the franchise's first World Series in 108 years in 2016 after a seven-game Fall Classic win over the Cleveland Indians.

Bryant has been integral to the team's success since his arrival, and losing him for any amount of time is certainly not ideal as the Cubs look to make a playoff return.

The Las Vegas native has largely enjoyed good health and limited injured list trips during his career. Left shoulder inflammation played a big role in limiting him to just 102 games in 2017, but he's played in at least 147 games in four of his first five MLB seasons.

Without Bryant, the Cubs should have a few options to replace him. The best one would appear to be playing David Bote at third, Nico Hoerner or Jason Kipnis at second and a to-be-determined player at designated hitter, such as catcher Willson Contreras if he needs a break from behind the dish.