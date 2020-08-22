Big 12 Commissioner: Without CFB Season, 'Likely' No Sports Played in 2020-21

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Friday all of the conference's sports will "likely" be canceled for the entire 2020-21 academic year if the 2020 college football season doesn't take place in the fall.

Bowlsby explained on 247Sports' The Flagship Podcast (via Brett McMurphy of Stadium) the outlook is "based on what I've heard from our campuses."

The Big 12 has joined the ACC and SEC as the Power Five conferences that have decided to move forward with plans to play football in the fall. The Big Ten and Pac-12 have postponed the campaign with hope of playing it in the spring.

Big 12 Board of Directors Chairman Victor Boschini from TCU released a statement August 12 about the decision-making process and left open the possibility for the decision to be reversed:

"Our student-athletes want to compete, and it is the board's collective opinion that sports can be conducted safely and in concert with the best interests of their well-being. We remain vigilant in monitoring the trends and effects of COVID-19 as we learn more about the virus. If at any point our scientists and doctors conclude that our institutions cannot provide a safe and appropriate environment for our participants, we will change course."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Big 12 announced a schedule that includes a Sept. 26 start date for conference play. Teams that want to play the allowable one non-conference game must do so before Sept. 26. There are two built-in bye weeks for each team, with the Conference Championship Game set for Dec. 12 or Dec. 19.

Oklahoma, Texas and Oklahoma State are the top contenders to win the Big 12 title if play proceeds as scheduled.